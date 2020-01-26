Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Citrus Springs, FL
Wayne Joseph Alexander


1932 - 2020
Wayne Joseph Alexander died peacefully in Lecanto, FL on January 19, 2020 at the age of 87.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 42 years, Holly Alexander. Wayne was a loving father to his children, David, Daniel, Donald, Cathy, Caren, Candy and Catie. He was a loving stepfather to Adrienne Janego. He has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was especially close with his grandchildren Ryan Bradley, Kyle Bradley, and Jennifer Christie.
Wayne was born on August 17, 1932 in Manchester, CT to Josephine Emonds and Chester Alexander. He served in the United States Coast Guard during the Korean War but was stationed in Miami Beach. He worked first as a carpenter, then a construction superintendent, and later a city building inspector. He met his second wife, Holly Alexander, in Connecticut and followed her to California and then to Wichita, KS. While in Wichita, he worked for the city as a building inspector. He retired in 1994.
Wayne was a handy man and loved completing projects around the house. He also loved working on cars; his pride and joy was a 1931 Model A Ford that he restored and a school bus that he turned into an RV. He loved to travel and he visited many countries. His favorite memories included traveling to Costa Rica and China, and, last May, to Brazil. He also loved to travel within the United States and especially loved visiting national parks. Wayne often joined his wife on her races around the country and world. He loved cheering her on and driving to meet her at the end of a long day of running and biking. Wayne was a prolific story-teller and he enjoyed sharing his stories with everyone he met.
A celebration of life is scheduled Sunday February 2nd at 2:00 pm at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Citrus Springs, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to Vitas Community Connection in his memory. https://vitascommunityconnection.org/ designating Citrus County, FL, or 255 East Fifth Street, Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
