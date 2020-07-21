1/1
Wayne Leon Pike
1931 - 2020
Wayne Leon Pike, 89, of Inverness, FL passed away peacefully July 10, 2020 surrounded by his family and loved ones.
He was born in Dayton, OH on June 4, 1931. He lived in Sidney, OH until 1969 when he moved his family to Florida, and then settled down in Citrus County in 1972.
Wayne served his country in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army from 1951-1953.
After his military service, Wayne became a linotype operator for the Sidney Daily News.
Wayne was a very avid reader and enjoyed riding his bike, walking his dogs, and working in his garage.
He was preceded in death by his mother Esther Gillespie, step-father Robert Gillespie, and father Hubert Pike; sisters Dorothy Moses, Katherine Chiles, and Clara Carey; son-in-law Raymond Cubero, and grandson SGT Robert Surber.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Vera Hoover Pike; sister-in-law Esther Carey; children Kyle Pike and Kerri Surber; 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs Booter and Puggie.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Wayne will be held on Friday, July 24, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
3 entries
July 20, 2020
My father, Richard T Counts of Sidney, retired from Sidney Daily News in 1992. I remember him speaking fondly of Wayne. My Dad enjoyed conversations about the Korean War experience and other things they had in common. You have my family's deepest sympathy.
Cassandra Counts Boyer
Friend
July 19, 2020
Vera so sorry about your loss
Harry hand
Friend
July 19, 2020
so sad to hear of Wayne's passing may god keep you in his careh
harry l hand
Friend
