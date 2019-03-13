Wayne Stalbaum, age 97, of Inverness, FL passed away at Rosecastle Assisted Living Facility in Lecanto on March 10, 2019. He proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army and was a Veteran of World War II. Wayne will be laid to rest with his wife Betty at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
