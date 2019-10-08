The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Wilbur E. "Wil" Johnson Jr., age 81, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the North Oak Baptist Church with Pastor Stan L. Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Tuesday at the North Oak Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
He was born May 19, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, son of Wilbur and Ruth (Tayman) Johnson. He died October 4, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. Mr. Johnson was a US Air Force Veteran. He retired from the Florida Highway Patrol in 1993 as a Sergeant. He moved to Inverness, Florida from Key West in 1983.
Mr. Johnson was a member of North Oak Baptist Church, Citrus Springs; a Miami-Metro Dade Police officer for 5 1/2 years on the underwater rescue team; and a Reserve Deputy for the Meagher County Sheriff in Montana. He was a pastor for the Mountain View Baptist Church, White Sulphur Springs, MT. Mr. Johnson was a member of the Florida Association of State Troopers and the American Association of State Troopers. He enjoyed fishing, golf, NASCAR and was a sports enthusiast.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Barbara Lasseter Johnson of Inverness, FL, son, David (Kathleen) Johnson of Aurora, CO, son, Dale (Carol) Johnson of Beverly Hills, FL, daughter, Debra Seavey of Long Beach, MS, sister, Joan Cordle of Palmetto, GA and 7 grandchildren and 4 great grand children. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019