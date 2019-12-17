|
Wilford S. Friesland, age 93, Homosassa, FL went to be with the Lord on December 15, 2019 in the Diamond Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center, Lecanto, FL. He was born April 2, 1926 in West Jefferson, NC to the late Spencer and Ella (Hodgson) Friesland and came to Florida in 2000 from Columbus, OH where he grew up. He retired from the Westinghouse Corporation ( Electrolux Division) with 34 years of service and served our great nation in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WW II. He was B-51 bomber tail gunner, serving in the China Berma India Theater.
He was a member of the Disabled American Vets and the National Rifle Association and a member of the Hernando Church of The Nazarene. While living in Worthington, OH, he was a member of the Grace Brethern Church where he taught Sunday School and served as the Sunday School Superintendent for several years. He loved his God, church, and family and practiced his Christian faith daily. He enjoyed spending time with his family traveling, hunting, and camping.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 75 years, Marilyn McCandlish Friesland; 2 children, Ronald Lee Friesland of Homosassa, FL and Pamela (Daniel) Meyer of Blowing Rock, NC; 2 grandchildren: Tamara (Jim) Smith and Gretchen (Jimmie) Bayne; 4 great grandchildren: Sydney and Tucker Smith and Caleb and Joshua Bayne.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Hernando Church of The Nazarene with Rev. Nate Price and family members officiating. Following Christian services, Military Honors will be rendered by Post 4337. Friends may visit with the family and view Mr. Friesland from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. He will be laid to rest in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, Boone, NC under the direction of Hampton Funeral Service. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Hernando Church of The Nazarene in Wilford's memory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019