Willa Joyce Hutchins

Service Information
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL
34450
(352)-726-8323
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Obituary
Willa Joyce Hutchins of Inverness, passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto on December 1, 2019 at the age of 86. A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Ballard of Calvary Chapel officiating. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Arrangements under the care of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
