Willamay Runk, 94, of Inverness, FL passed away at Arbor Trail Rehab and Nursing facility of Inverness, FL on December 4th, 2019. Willamay was born on September 15, 1925 to the late Victor and Edith Root in Missouri. She moved to the Inverness, FL area from Miami in 1977.
Along with her parents, Willamay is preceded in death by her loving husband, William "Jack" R. Runk and her son, William D. Runk. She is survived by her four daughters, Joy (David) Streicher of Lecanto, FL; Connie (Tommy) Shaw of Inverness, FL; Vicki (John Marxen) Evans of Morrow, GA; and Jacqueline (Steven) Roddy of Harvest, AL and seven grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Willamay was Baptist by faith and she enjoyed playing Bingo and cards, crocheting rugs, baking, listening to country music karaoke at the park, and spending time with her family and friends. Willamay will be missed by many
Willamay's Celebration of Life will be on December 7, 2019 at 12:00 PM with a gathering of friends and family at 11:00 AM at Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory. She will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery alongside her husband at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019