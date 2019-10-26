|
William Augustine Cooney, Jr., 82 of Floral City, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. Born in Boston, MA on February 2, 1937, to the late William A. and Helen (Collins) Cooney, he came to Citrus County 22 years ago from Boston. Bill served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps from March 1954 to March 1957. He was a retired Police Officer with the Boston Police Department with 25 plus years of service. During his tenure with the Boston Police Department, he spent 18 years as a motorcycle officer. Throughout his life he enjoyed owning and riding motorcycles.
Left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 56 years; Veronica (Doherty) Cooney, his daughter, Bernadette Cooney of Belen, NM; his son, Michael Cooney of Norton, MA; sister, Priscilla O'Hearn of Laconia, NH; and brother, Dwight Cooney of Bourne, MA.
A Catholic Prayer Service with a gathering of family and friends for Bill, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, at 10:00 AM. Visitation will continue until 12:00 Noon. Military committal services will follow on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The procession to the cemetery will leave the funeral home at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Bill's memory, to the Vitas Hospice House at 3350 Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461. Cremation arrangements are under the care of the Chas. E. Davis with Crematory in Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019