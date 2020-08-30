1/1
William A. Fischer
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Fischer, 81, of Hernando, FL passed away on May 29, 2020. Bill was born on July 26, 1938 in Erie, PA.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Theresa Ann (Grant) Fisher; his four children Mark Fischer (Patricia) , Michelle Desmarais (Kenneth), Michael Fischer (Janice) and Elizabeth Crane (Thomas); eleven grandchildren Kenneth, Ryan, Mackenzie, Sarah, Alexander, Taylor, Jeffrey, Allison, Julie, Justin and Eric.
Bill received his Bachelor in Education from Northeastern University and served as First Lieutenant in the US Army Corps. He then spent the next 30 years working for IBM. Following his retirement in 1993, Bill and Theresa retired to Florida.
Bill was a founding member of St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus Council 14485 in 2008. Bill was a 4th degree Knight and served in several officer positions including Grand Knight.
Bill also volunteered at Daystar Life Center of Citrus County where he served on the Board of Advisors and the Finance Committee. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11AM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL. He will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the William Fischer Endowment Fund at Daystar (www.daystarcitruscounty.org). Arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved