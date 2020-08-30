William A. Fischer, 81, of Hernando, FL passed away on May 29, 2020. Bill was born on July 26, 1938 in Erie, PA.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Theresa Ann (Grant) Fisher; his four children Mark Fischer (Patricia) , Michelle Desmarais (Kenneth), Michael Fischer (Janice) and Elizabeth Crane (Thomas); eleven grandchildren Kenneth, Ryan, Mackenzie, Sarah, Alexander, Taylor, Jeffrey, Allison, Julie, Justin and Eric.
Bill received his Bachelor in Education from Northeastern University and served as First Lieutenant in the US Army Corps. He then spent the next 30 years working for IBM. Following his retirement in 1993, Bill and Theresa retired to Florida.
Bill was a founding member of St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus Council 14485 in 2008. Bill was a 4th degree Knight and served in several officer positions including Grand Knight.
Bill also volunteered at Daystar Life Center of Citrus County where he served on the Board of Advisors and the Finance Committee. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11AM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL. He will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the William Fischer Endowment Fund at Daystar (www.daystarcitruscounty.org
). Arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.