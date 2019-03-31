Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. VanBeers. View Sign

William A. VanBeers, 78, of Homosassa, Florida passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 at Citrus Health and Rehab. He was born August 2, 1940 in Patterson, New Jersey, to Walter and Katheryn (Witas) VanBeers. Bill, as he was called, attended Pompton Lakes High in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey.

On April 16, 1962 he married Truusje G. VanDerpol. They were married for over 50 years before her death in 2013. Together they had two children, Truusje (Salvatore) Marmeno of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and William (Sheryl) VanBeers of Stafford, Virginia; three granddaughters Brienna and Dominique Marmeno of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Samantha A. VanBeers of Warwick, New York; two great grandchildren Sawyer Kate and Salvatore J. Martini of Hilton Head, South Carolina. William is also survived by a brother Walter (Connie) VanBeers of Punta Gorda, Florida, two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by a brother Edward VanBeers.

Bill was a Builder/Contracter for over 40 years. He had a knack to make an old house into a beautiful new one and there wasn't anything that he could not fix. He also loved playing golf. He was also an Elk for over fifty years, and a past Exalted Ruler at the Lodge on Hilton Head Island and at the lodge in Homosassa, Florida.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at the West Citrus

Sign the guest book at William A. VanBeers, 78, of Homosassa, Florida passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 at Citrus Health and Rehab. He was born August 2, 1940 in Patterson, New Jersey, to Walter and Katheryn (Witas) VanBeers. Bill, as he was called, attended Pompton Lakes High in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey.On April 16, 1962 he married Truusje G. VanDerpol. They were married for over 50 years before her death in 2013. Together they had two children, Truusje (Salvatore) Marmeno of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and William (Sheryl) VanBeers of Stafford, Virginia; three granddaughters Brienna and Dominique Marmeno of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Samantha A. VanBeers of Warwick, New York; two great grandchildren Sawyer Kate and Salvatore J. Martini of Hilton Head, South Carolina. William is also survived by a brother Walter (Connie) VanBeers of Punta Gorda, Florida, two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by a brother Edward VanBeers.Bill was a Builder/Contracter for over 40 years. He had a knack to make an old house into a beautiful new one and there wasn't anything that he could not fix. He also loved playing golf. He was also an Elk for over fifty years, and a past Exalted Ruler at the Lodge on Hilton Head Island and at the lodge in Homosassa, Florida.A Memorial Celebration will be held at the West Citrus Elks Lodge on Grover Cleveland Blvd, Homosassa on Sunday, April 7, at 2:00 PM. Memorial Contributions in his name may be made to St Francis Catholic School Endowment Fund, 45 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926. He will be interred with his wife at a later date at the Columbarium at St. Francis Catholic Church, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close