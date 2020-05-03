Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William B. Gee. View Sign Service Information Service To be announced at a later date View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Funeral Home before he decided to design and build Gee and Pitts Funeral Home that opened in 1970 and served the community until he sold it in 1990. He then moved to Ozello, FL and purchased Lecanto Hills Mobile Home Park in Lecanto, FL. Bill enjoyed tennis, boating, family vacations and rescuing animals in need. He belonged to Civitan, Moose, Pinellas County Funeral Director Assoc., and was a Florida Gator Booster.

Left to cherish is memory is his wife, Gail; sons, Bill Gee (Jennifer), Brett Gee (Nika), Donnie Morris (Jennifer); and his only daughter, Lori Callioutte (Rodney). He was blessed with 7 grandkids, and 2 great grandsons. Left behind are his 4 rescue dogs, Katie, Maggie, Skye and Taylor who will miss him very much.

Bill's cremains will be spread off of Myrtle Beach, SC at a future date according to his wishes. If you wish to donate to Citrus County Animal Shelter or Citrus Foundation For Animal Protection, PO Box 1164, Inverness, FL 34450 in Bill's memory.

William B. Gee passed away on April 20, 2020 at his home in Beverly Hills, FL. He was the son of Marion Fletcher Gee and Earl Franklin Gee, born June 20, 1943 in Coral Gables, FL. In 1945, his family moved to St. Petersburg, FL where he attended local schools and graduated from St. Pete High School. He played football for the Green Devils while in high school. He went onto graduate from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Service in 1966. Bill worked in the beginning at Anderson McQueen

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2020

