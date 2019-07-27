|
Mr. William Charles Remley, age 88, of Inverness, Florida, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Brooksville, FL. He was born August 25, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of William and Verna (Emrick) Remley.
He was a veteran. Mr. Remley retired after constructing pools for many years.
He moved to Inverness, Florida from Ft. Lauderdale in 1972. He was a passionate weightlifter and powerlifter.
Mr. Remley was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Joyce Remley.
Survivors include son, James Remley of Hernando, FL, 4 daughters, Dolores Fowler and Diane Remley both of Inverness, FL, Linda Owen and Donna Carlone both of Brooksville, FL, 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren.
