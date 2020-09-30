1/1
William Collis "Mr. Bill" Buchanan
1943 - 2020
William Collis "Mr. Bill" Buchanan passed away at his home on September 26, 2020 while under the care of hospice and surrounded by his loving family at the age of 77. Bill was born in Bernie, MO on March 13, 1943 to the late Collis and Eva (Jackson) Buchanan. In 1963 he married Sandra (Wagner) with whom he shared 25 years of loving marriage until her passing in 1988. Bill and Sandra made Citrus County their home in 1976 after relocating from St. Charles, MO. He purchased the H E Smith Heating and Air Conditioning Company in Lecanto which is still owned and operated by his children. Bill was an extremely hard working man throughout his lifetime. Some years back he enjoyed racing cars at the Citrus County Speedway racing as #86. While still residing in Missouri, Bill was the President of the St. Charles Jaycee's, an achievement he was very proud of. He loved coaching little league baseball for Citrus County for many years.
Those left to mourn Bill's passing include his sons: Danny Buchanan (Debbie) of Hernando, FL, Barry Buchanan (Sharon) of Hernando, FL; daughter, Christina Smith of Inverness, FL; brother, Robert Buchanan of Sikeston, MO; grandchildren: Christopher Buchanan (Heather), Derrick Buchanan, Tabitha Buchanan (Shelby), Dawson Buchanan; and great grandchild, Christopher Buchanan, Jr. In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his son, William Andrew Buchanan and brother, Benny Buchanan.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Reverend Dr. Doug Alexander of the New Church Without Walls. Friends may join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Following the chapel service, Bill will be laid to rest alongside his wife Sandra at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 30, 2020.
