William "Mike" Connell
William "Mike" Connell, 73, of Lecanto, FL, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Life Care Center of Citrus County in Lecanto, FL. He was born in Monmouth, Illinois to William and Freeda (Smith) Connell and was a Fire Marshal. He enjoyed hunting, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by daughters: Dawn (Tom) Crowley of Denver, CO, Heather (Jason) Dixon of Bushnell, FL; stepson: Daniel (Becky) Dixon of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; grandchildren: Eli, Cliff, Mason, Kaley, Brady, Amber and Josie and great-grandson: Brook.
A service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 22, 2020.
