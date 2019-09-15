Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lt. Col. William D "Bill" Watts. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Dunnellon , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LTC William D Watts (Bill)

Passed away on Sunday, Sept 8th, at Cypress Cove Care Center where he lived for the last year and a half, after spending 3 years at Sunshine Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Crystal River. Bill was born in Washington, DC. on the 17th of December 1931.

He joined the army in 1952 where he served his country for 29 years before retiring in 1981. Bill served in Korea and two tours in Viet Nam earning the Bronze and Silver Stars among other Honors and Medals.

He was also in active leadership with Boys Scouts, Girl scouts and other youth organizations.

He is survived by his wife Nancy McCafferty Watts, Brothers Edward Lynn and Michael Garilli, Sisters Bonnie Garilli and Michelle Arita and 5 of children, Gregory Watts, Leslie Goree, William H Watts, David Watts and Elizabeth Bodine. As well as, 21 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his eldest son Paul Christopher Watts.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019

