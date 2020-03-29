Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Resources
More Obituaries for William Carvalho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Dennis "Buddy" Carvalho


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Dennis "Buddy" Carvalho Obituary
William Dennis "Buddy" Carvalho was born on Nov. 6, 1949 in Falmouth, MA to Gladys and Dennis Carvalho; and passed to his rest in Crystal River, FL on March 25, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife, Mary Williams Carvalho (married Nov. 26, 1982); children Lathan (spouse Judy) Simonton, Milton, FL and Jessica (spouse Jojo) Palmer, Madison, GA ; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Kathy Adams and Cheryl Harper; 2 brothers, Christopher and Michael Carvalho; Mother in law, Freddie Hahling, Inverness. Buddy was a lifelong musician, playing the bass, singing, and songwriting, with George Strait having recorded his song, "My Heart Won't Wander." Buddy's hobbies included fishing, woodworking, mentoring young musicians, and enjoying Mary's cooking. He loved his family above all, and the music of his life will continue to resound in their hearts forever. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation care is with Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now