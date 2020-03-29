|
|
William Dennis "Buddy" Carvalho was born on Nov. 6, 1949 in Falmouth, MA to Gladys and Dennis Carvalho; and passed to his rest in Crystal River, FL on March 25, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife, Mary Williams Carvalho (married Nov. 26, 1982); children Lathan (spouse Judy) Simonton, Milton, FL and Jessica (spouse Jojo) Palmer, Madison, GA ; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Kathy Adams and Cheryl Harper; 2 brothers, Christopher and Michael Carvalho; Mother in law, Freddie Hahling, Inverness. Buddy was a lifelong musician, playing the bass, singing, and songwriting, with George Strait having recorded his song, "My Heart Won't Wander." Buddy's hobbies included fishing, woodworking, mentoring young musicians, and enjoying Mary's cooking. He loved his family above all, and the music of his life will continue to resound in their hearts forever. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation care is with Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020