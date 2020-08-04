Mr. William "Uncle Bill" Douglas age 96 was born on June 20, 1924 in Akron, OH and passed away at his home in Floral City, FL on August 1, 2020. He proudly served in the US Army during World War II.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Juanita, and his daughter Annette, as well as his two sisters, Blanche and Cherie.
Mr. Douglas is survived by his daughters: Kay Midgett of Punta Gorda, FL and Janie (Rick) Walker of Caruthersville, MO; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and his companion of 11 years, Karen White of Floral City, FL.
Per Bill's request, he will be cremated and there will be no memorial service. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
