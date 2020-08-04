1/1
William "Uncle Bill" Douglas
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. William "Uncle Bill" Douglas age 96 was born on June 20, 1924 in Akron, OH and passed away at his home in Floral City, FL on August 1, 2020. He proudly served in the US Army during World War II.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Juanita, and his daughter Annette, as well as his two sisters, Blanche and Cherie.
Mr. Douglas is survived by his daughters: Kay Midgett of Punta Gorda, FL and Janie (Rick) Walker of Caruthersville, MO; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and his companion of 11 years, Karen White of Floral City, FL.
Per Bill's request, he will be cremated and there will be no memorial service. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved