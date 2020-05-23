Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William E. Herrington was born July 23, 1938 to Stephen and Daisy Herrington in Mexico, NY. He died at his home in Inverness, surrounded by family on April 14, 2020 .Services will be held at the First Christian Church, 2018 Colonade St. Inverness on May 15 at 11 am. Bill was the oldest of 12 children. He was a hard worker all his life and would do anything to help anyone out. He never said no to anyone.



Bill married his high school sweetheart, Carol Tinkham in October 1958. Together they had four children. Bill then was married to Sally(Meteer) Herrington in 1976. Bill lived in Mexico, New York until his retirement when he and Sally moved to Inverness, Florida in 1965 making their winter home their permanent home, travelling to New York in summers to visit family.



Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Carol, two brothers, Jerome and Mark and one sister, Janet, as well as his step-son, John Meteer. He is survived by his wife, Sally, children Craig (Colleen) Herrington, Scriba, NY; Lynn (David) Bigelow, Mexico, NY; Sue Whalen (Jack Currier),Central Square, NY ; Alan (Sherry)Herrington of Mooresville, NC, Janelle Meteer of Corning, NY, and Sheryl (Eric) Williams of Lovettsville, Va. He is also survived by the following grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved very much and looked forward to seeing every summer. Chad (Shannon) Bigelow, Anna, Ainsley, and Ian; Brian (Candace) Bigelow, Ayden, Dylan, Emrey, Fynn, Grady, and Hady; Justin (Amanda) Herrington, Aubrey; Matthew Herrington, Emalee and Hunter; Jestina (Andrew) Inman, Brightyn, Amelia, and Quincy; Brooke Whalen and Brandon Whalen, Sierra (Jacob) Inman, Keeley, Levi, and Harper, Jordan Meteer, Julia Meteer, Adam Herrington and Sterling Herrington. Also surviving are his sisters, Pat Sawyer, Sharon Dexter, Eileen Connolly, and Joanne Stevenson, brothers, Leon Herrington, Alvin Herrington, Art Herrington, and Arnold Herrington, as well as several nieces and nephews.



