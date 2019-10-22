|
|
William Edward "Bill" Campbell, age 68, Floral City, FL passed away October 17, 2019 at his residence under the loving care of his family and HPH Hospice. Bill was born in White Plains, NY on September 26, 1951 to Harry W. Campbell and Sarah (Voris) Campbell. He moved to Floral City this year after residing in New Port Richey for 30 years. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the engine repair business. He was especially proficient in repairing and building race cars. Bill also enjoyed hunting.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Diane (Willman) Campbell, Floral City, Fl; 3 children: William Edward Campbell, Jr. and wife Danielle, Port Richey, FL, Kevin Patrick Campbell and wife Rebecca, Floral City, FL, and Christina Falakos and husband Minas, Spring Hill, FL; His mother, Sarah Campbell, Gibston, FL; 2 brothers: Roy Campbell, Bradenton, FL and Robert Campbell of Gibston, FL; his sister, Linda Campbell, Gibston, FL; 7 grandchildren: Tiffany, Derek, Demetri, Andrew, Hailey, Emma, and Kelsey: 1 great grandchild, Emery. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry W. Campbell
A Service of Remembrance will be offered on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Ballard, pastor of Calvary Chapel Officiating. Military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery at 2:30 PM. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service begins. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to: Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 Usf Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or HPH Hospice, 2939 W. Gulf To Lake Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019