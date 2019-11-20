|
|
William "Billy" Edward Jones, Jr., 92 of Crystal River, Florida passed away November 16, 2019. He was born July 4, 1927 in St. Petersburg, Florida to the late William Edward Jones Sr. and Elizabeth Etta (Thompson) Jones. Mr. Jones served our country in the United States Navy during World War II and was a retired farmer/rancher, and a member of the Florida Farm Bureau. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Sylvia P. Jones and his daughter Terry L. Sessions. Billy is survived by his children, William "Emmitt" Jones, Sandra W. Mercer, and Bonnie L. Hardy, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. A Celebration of his Life will take place Saturday November 23rd beginning @ 12 Noon at the Ozello Civic Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019