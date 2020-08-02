William "Bill" Edward Keenan of Hernando, FL passed away at his home on July 29, 2020 at the age of 87. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Father Eugene Reuman of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Arrangements under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store