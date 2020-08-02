1/
William Edward "Bill" Keenan
William "Bill" Edward Keenan of Hernando, FL passed away at his home on July 29, 2020 at the age of 87. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Father Eugene Reuman of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Arrangements under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
