Bill was a graduate of Lockett High School in Lockett, Texas. After High School he attended Tarleton State College before entering the

Bill moved to Florida in 2011 where he continued to express his passion of helping others by being an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa and being a member of his neighborhood crime watch as just a few examples.

During his lifetime Bill and his wife traveled extensively. Their travels included visiting fifty State Capitals along with several countries.

Bill is survived by his wife Patsy of 54 years, son William Jr./wife Dee, daughter Judith/husband Mark, daughter Sandra/husband Rick, son Daniel, Grandchildren Ricky, Lauren, Amber, Travis, Dylan, Dalton, Kayla, Great Grandchildren Mandi, Remington and Hudson. He was the oldest of five children preceded in death by Mary. Surviving siblings are Anna, Helen and Archie.

United States Air Force . While serving in the Air Force he became an instructor for Aviation Electronics. After serving in the Air Force, Bill went to work for Martin Marietta Aerospace in Colorado, where he worked for 30+ years before retiring. During his long time of being a Colorado resident he was very involved serving others through numerous organizations which included Volunteer Fire Fighter/EMT, Church Treasurer, Club President, coaching Little league, and an active leader within the Church. In addition, he enjoyed taking numerous mission trips to serve others.

