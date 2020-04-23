|
William Emmet Blalock, 50, of Hernando, FL passed away April 17, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1969 in Hildenhall, England to Thomas and Wendy Blalock. Bill was a veteran of the US Army. He loved spending time out doors boating and fishing or just floating down the river. He was a good friend to all who knew him.
Bill was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his mother Wendy E. Raulerson; sisters Deborah Horan and Samantha Coon; and his longtime girlfriend Dawn Teal. He will be missed by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of longtime friends.
He will be buried at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020