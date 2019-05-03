William F. "Bunky" Lyles, 71, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Tues., April 30, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. A Homosassa native and lifelong resident, he was born Aug. 14, 1947 to Samuel and Annie (Head) Lyles, one of seven children. Bunky, as he was known to everyone, was a commercial redfish and mullet fisherman most of his working life, and then a local truck driver after the net ban came into effect.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela "Angel" Lyles in 2013, and brothers Sonny Boy and Snooky Lyles as well as two sisters, Gladys Wilkerson and Joyce Mattox. Bunky is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Laura A. Lyles, Homosassa; daughters Jennifer Young (husband Douglas) and Tracy Young (husband Isaac), both of Homosassa; brothers Freddie Lyles (wife Dolly) and Dallas Lyles (wife Diane), both of Homosassa and grandchildren Dominick Boynton of Crystal River, FL and Madisyn Young of Homosassa.

Friends will be received on Sun., May 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa. Mausoleum Chapel service will be held on Mon., May 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Fountains Memorial Park Mausoleum, Homosassa, FL. A celebration of life for Bunky will follow the service at MacRae's of Homosassa. www.wilderfuneral.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary