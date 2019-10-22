|
William G. Godfrey was born in Summit, New Jersey on May 20, 1939, and died in Crystal River, Florida on October 2, 2019. His great-niece, Sandra (Monte) Klein was by his side.
He grew up in Millburn, New Jersey, and also lived in Springfield, New Jersey before moving to Florida.
After his move to Inverness, Florida, he lived with his sister, Dorothy (and Phil) Erny and in Floral City with his niece Sharon (and John) Walton.
He collected friends wherever he went and spread happiness along the way. He was "Uncle Bill" to all who knew him. Predeceased by his parents and three older siblings, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great, and great-great nieces and nephews, all of whom loved him dearly. Also left to cherish his memory are his caregivers and second family at Crystal Health and Rehabilitation.
He will be laid to rest at a later date in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Springfield, New Jersey.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019