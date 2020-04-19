William "Jerry" Gerald Myles, Jr., 67, husband to JoAnn Caserta Myles, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Mr. Myles was born in Oak Hill, WV to the late William Gerald Myles, Sr. and Latha Rose Bartrum Myles. Also proceeded in death by his niece Carrie Myles of Fayetteville, WV.
Jerry moved to Citrus County, FL, where he worked and retired from Florida Power Nuclear Plant and started a business with his wife called J & J Tractor and Landscape/Greenbrier Enterprises, Inc. They later moved to Simpsonville, SC.
Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved farming/agriculture and raising cattle. He was a proud member of the American Cattlemen's Association and Safari Club for many years.
Surviving in addition to his wife JoAnn are her two daughters whom he treated like his own, Stacy Padilla (Albert) of Sumter County, Fl and Stephine Caserta (James Cloud) of Greenville county, SC;
and one very special grandson, that Jerry considered as a son, Sinjin Ogles (Sumter County, Fl); one brother, Rick Myles (Nora); a niece, Tracy Lester (Dale)and their son, Evan of Fayetteville, WV., a nephew, Richard Myles, Jr. (Susan) and their son Ricky of Lewisburg, WV.
He will be greatly missed by Joann, his beloved dog Mia, his family, and all the friends he has met throughout the years.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020