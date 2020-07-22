The graveside Service of Remembrance for Mr. William Grady Harder, Jr., 82, of Inverness, FL who died on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Inverness, FL will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness with the Rev. David H. Beckman officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at HooperFuneralHome.com.
Mr. Harder, know to most as Grady, was born on December 4, 1937 in Dallas, TX and he was the son of the late William Grady and Bonnie (Easdon) Harder, Sr. He is preceded in death by his 3 sisters Sally Walker, Margie Jones and Anna Lee Weyer, and brother Tom Harder. He was the owner of Electro Lab II, Inc. in Olsmar, FL since 1977. He was a member of the Cracker Boys Bass Club and loved fishing, fishing, fishing and his family.
Mr. Harder is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia Anne Harder, his daughter, De De Waddell of Valdosta, GA, his 2 sons, William G "Buddy" Harder, III and his wife Lisa of Olsmar, FL and Lonnie W. Harder and his wife Rachel of Brooksville, FL. He is also survived by his brother Rick Harder of Grandbury, TX and his sister Tonja Knobel of Dunedin, FL along with 6 grandsons, Kyle, Tyler, Hayden, Jacob, Isaiah and Caleb and the apple of his eye, his great granddaughter Kinsley.
The Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.