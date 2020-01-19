|
|
William H. Martin of Beverly Hills, FL passed away while under the care of Vitas Hospice and his loving family at Citrus Health and Rehab in Inverness on January 13, 2020 at the age of 91. William was born to the late William and Alma (Chapman) Martin on February 4, 1928 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a Christian by faith. He was married to his loving wife Catherine J. Martin for 68 years until her passing on May 5, 2015.
William was employed by the United States Postal Service as a Postal Inspector until his retirement in 1986 when he relocated from Connecticut to Citrus County, FL. He was a Parishioner of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Inverness where he was an active volunteer for the church's Feed My Sheep program.
Additionally, William was a member of the Inverness Elks Club and in charge of the Bingo games at the Veteran's Hospital in Gainesville, FL that was sponsored by the Elks. In his spare time he enjoyed dancing and was an avid golfer.
Those left to mourn William's passing include his daughter, Sally Jane Mirakian and her husband, John of Beverly Hills, FL; brother, George Martin; sister, Eugenia Shaw; grandchildren: Kelly, Susan, Katrina, Holly, Korinne, Carrie, Laura; fourteen great grandchildren; and son in law, Conrad Yantz.
In addition to his loving wife, William was preceded in death by his daughter, Marilyn Jean Yantz; great grandchildren: William and Cyrus; brother, Roland Martin; sisters: Marion Relyea and Effie Chambers.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM from St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Inverness, FL and will be officiated by Father Eugene Reuman. Cremation care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020