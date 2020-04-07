|
William I. "Bill" Buchanan, Jr., age 62, Inverness, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 27, 2020 in the Arbor Trail Rehab & Nursing Center following a lengthy illness resulting from a motorcycle accident 15 years ago.
Bill was born in Alexandria, VA on October 3, 1957 to William I. Buchanan, Sr. and Earlene McCadams Buchanan and moved to Inverness in 2003 from Orlando, FL. He was employed as a Grounds Keeper for the Orange Co. Country Club in Orlando and was Protestant by faith. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. He also volunteered at Citrus Memorial Hospital.
Left to cherish his memory are his Mother, Earlene Leonard of Inverness; his daughter, Shaleen Kappel of Dallas, GA; his sister, Ronnie Buchanan of Inverness, Fl; 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Father, William Buchanan, Sr.
His life will be honored on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness. Services will be private because of the COVID 19 Virus restrictions.
Bill is in the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020