Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Resources
More Obituaries for William Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William I. "Bill" Buchanan Jr.


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William I. "Bill" Buchanan Jr. Obituary
William I. "Bill" Buchanan, Jr., age 62, Inverness, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 27, 2020 in the Arbor Trail Rehab & Nursing Center following a lengthy illness resulting from a motorcycle accident 15 years ago.
Bill was born in Alexandria, VA on October 3, 1957 to William I. Buchanan, Sr. and Earlene McCadams Buchanan and moved to Inverness in 2003 from Orlando, FL. He was employed as a Grounds Keeper for the Orange Co. Country Club in Orlando and was Protestant by faith. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. He also volunteered at Citrus Memorial Hospital.
Left to cherish his memory are his Mother, Earlene Leonard of Inverness; his daughter, Shaleen Kappel of Dallas, GA; his sister, Ronnie Buchanan of Inverness, Fl; 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Father, William Buchanan, Sr.
His life will be honored on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness. Services will be private because of the COVID 19 Virus restrictions.
Bill is in the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now