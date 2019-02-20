Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Dampier Cemetery
3233 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL
Mr. William J. "Skip" Weed


Mr. William J. "Skip" Weed, 68, of Inverness, FL passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Lecanto. He was born on September 20, 1950 in St. Petersburg, Florida, son of the late John and Charlotte Weed.
After graduating from Citrus High School in 1968, Skip joined the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He worked as a tile contractor for over 20 years. He was also the owner of Captain Skip Weed Charters out of Yankeetown.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include two sons, John B. Weed of Inverness, FL, and Donny Weed of Spring Hill, FL; four siblings, Sandra Gann of Tampa, FL, Patti Bradshaw of Inverness, FL, John W. Weed of Inverness, FL, and Paul W. Weed of Tampa, FL; and four grandchildren, Brock Weed, Grant Weed, Bailey Weed and Hunter Spurlock.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Weed will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Dampier Cemetery, 3233 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, FL. Pastor Doug Alexander will preside.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019
