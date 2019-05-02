Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
For more information about
William Newman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William James "Bill" Newman


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William James "Bill" Newman Obituary
William (Bill) James Newman of Hernando, FL, passed away peacefully April 27, 2019. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas where he was adopted by his late parents, William A. and C. Marjorie Newman. His late sister, Marsha (Sha) was also adopted nine years later.
Upon graduation from Hilliard (OH) High School and attending Western Kentucky University on scholarship, he was employed by NAPA-Genuine Parts Company for 43 years where he covered much of the Eastern United States and earned many awards.
In addition, he was a very dedicated coach for his daughters' travel soccer teams where he touched many lives; he also never missed their swim meets all over the country.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of almost 50 years, Nancy Scott Newman, and his loving daughters Lori (Doug) Carpenter, Debbi (Kevin) Kube and Angi (John) Savage. He also leaves his grandchildren Kenny and Kara Kube, Makenzie and Chelsi Carpenter and Will and Ellie Savage. Sophi, his 13 year old labradoodle, a retired therapy dog, will also miss him greatly.
A private celebration will be held with his family. Donations can be made in his name to a or The .
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now