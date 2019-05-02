William (Bill) James Newman of Hernando, FL, passed away peacefully April 27, 2019. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas where he was adopted by his late parents, William A. and C. Marjorie Newman. His late sister, Marsha (Sha) was also adopted nine years later.

Upon graduation from Hilliard (OH) High School and attending Western Kentucky University on scholarship, he was employed by NAPA-Genuine Parts Company for 43 years where he covered much of the Eastern United States and earned many awards.

In addition, he was a very dedicated coach for his daughters' travel soccer teams where he touched many lives; he also never missed their swim meets all over the country.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of almost 50 years, Nancy Scott Newman, and his loving daughters Lori (Doug) Carpenter, Debbi (Kevin) Kube and Angi (John) Savage. He also leaves his grandchildren Kenny and Kara Kube, Makenzie and Chelsi Carpenter and Will and Ellie Savage. Sophi, his 13 year old labradoodle, a retired therapy dog, will also miss him greatly.

A private celebration will be held with his family. Donations can be made in his name to a or The .