William James Nielsen, 68, of Lecanto, FL, passed away at home on December 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to James and Beatrice (Nicholson) Nielsen in Concord, CA, on March 27, 1951. William moved to the Lecanto, FL area from Lynchburg, VA, in 1983. He served our country honorably in the United States Navy and is a plank owner of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). He worked for many years as a project manager in the Nuclear Power industry.
William enjoyed sailing, woodworking, and involvement in youth soccer as a referee and coach. Above all, he valued the time he spent with his family, friends, and especially, his many grandchildren. William will be missed by many.
William was preceded in death by his father, James R. Nielsen and his stepfather Charles A. Moore. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 48 years, Donna; his daughter, Sandra (Mathew) Bass of Oxford, FL; his son, Cory (Jamie) Nielsen of Boise, Idaho; his mother, Beatrice Moore, his three brothers, Skip Bjorn, Steve Nielsen, and Tom Moore; his two stepsisters, Debbie Shoffner and Janie Doucette; his six grandchildren, Jessica (Shane) Boram, Abigail Bass, Mathew Bass, Saylor Nielsen, Sydney Nielsen and Scarlet Nielsen; and one soon-to-be great-grandchild.
William's Celebration of Life will be held at Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL, on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10:00 AM. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 9:30 until the hour of service. Following the Celebration of Life, an Honor Guard service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, at 11:30 AM. The procession to the cemetery will depart from the funeral home at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, William's family is requesting donations be made in his name to Vitas Hospice at https://vitascommunityconnection.org/ or The .
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019