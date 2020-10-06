An Exceptionally Good Man

William K. Long, of Sugarmill Woods, Homosassa, Florida, died suddenly and unexpectedly of respiratory failure at 9:40 am at Citrus Memorial Hospital on September 22nd at the age of 93.

Bill was born the younger of two sons to Fred and Mary Long in New York in May of 1927. He enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served as a Corpsman in the Pacific on Naval Hospital Ship USS REPOSE, and later on the USS LCI 1092. He received awards for China Service and the WWII Victory Medal.

Subsequently, Bill earned his Baccalaureate in Psychology, with honors, from Adelphi University. He married Thérèse Kettgen in August of 1952 and was a faithful friend and husband for more than 68 years. Bill built his career in New York City as a human resources executive for AIG and Guy Carpenter Reinsurance. Ultimately, Bill became a successful entrepreneur operating his consulting business, William K Long & Associates, an executive search firm with international reach.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Thérèse (Terry) and their three children: Diane and her husband Paul Murrieta of Tucson; Keith Long of Florida; Stephen and his wife Amy of Colorado Springs; and his sister, Elise Justice and her husband Breck of Florida.

Bill is also survived by 16 grandchildren and great grandchildren: Alexis and Stephan Christen and their daughters Ella and Nadia of Switzerland; Erin Morin and her daughters Amara and Hailey of Tucson; Zachariah and Sarah Long and their daughters Zoe and Olive of Florida; Jason and Chelsea Long and their children Avery, Jasper, and Judea of California; Andrew Long of New Jersey; and Haley and Park Long of Colorado Springs.

Bill was an outstanding life-long athlete. He was a standout wrestler for both Mepham High School and Adelphi University; he was chosen to the All-Navy 7th Fleet Softball Team as a third baseman; and, remarkably, he was a Southern Woods Golf Club flight champion at the age of 85. Bill enjoyed running, fitness and cycling and was a good sport.

A loyal fan of college and professional football and Major League Baseball, as well as the PGA Tour, Bill followed the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL, and the University of Virginia Cavaliers of the Atlantic Coast Conference. While he also enjoyed supporting the New York Giants, the New York Mets and the Tampa Bay Rays in baseball, he was often frustrated by their performance.

Bill enjoyed a great meal accompanied by a well-paired wine shared with good friends and family. His family, friends, colleagues and clients benefited greatly from his gentle guidance, counsel, judgement and leadership. Without preaching, he helped friends and family make sound decisions, be more successful, be happier, be more content, and be better people.

A self-made man in every sense, Bill Long did it his way, the right way. An exceptionally good and decent man, he consistently contributed positively in every aspect of life. Bill was strongly appreciated, significantly respected and much loved. He will be greatly missed.

William K Long's memorial will be held at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S. W 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513, on October 8, 2020 at 1130. Social distancing and masks are required.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, Florida.

