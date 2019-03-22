Bill passed away on March 18, 2019. He was born (June 27, 1933) and lived in the Town of Union, Waupaca County, WI. After school he entered the Navy and married Lorraine Laux. After service he cash cropped and worked for Leach Company for 39 years. Bill retired and moved to Beverly Hills, FL for the next 23 years before moving to Phoenix, AZ. His wife of 66 years preceded him in death. Surviving is son William J. Miller, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ. and granddaughter Billie Jo Searl of Oshkosh, WI.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019