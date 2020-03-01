VAN VLIET- William Morris Van Vliet was born on April 27th, 1938 in Bay Shore, New York and entered eternal rest on February 4, 2020 at Vitas Healthcare Hospice in Lecanto, Florida. He was a beloved husband, father, uncle, brother and friend to many. William is survived by the love of his life, wife Patricia Van Vliet of 54 years and daughter Barbara. Those who remember him know how deeply he loved those he cared about. We all will miss him dearly, but we know this is only a goodbye for now.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020