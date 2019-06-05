William E. Ohlmeyer, fondly known as Bill or the "Captain", 83 of Homosassa, a 30 year resident, passed away under the care of Superior Residence and Vitas Hospice of Lecanto on May 20, 2019.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey on July 9, 1935, to Al and Irene (O'Neill) Longstreet. Upon the death of his mother he was adopted by his mother's sister Theresa O'Neill Ohlmeyer and her husband William. He was 4 yr. veteran of the US Coast Guard. He graduated from William Patterson College with a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration while employed as a police officer with the West Milford Police Department. He obtained the rank of Captain. He retired in 1989 after 30 years of service and moved to Homosassa.

In 1997 he married Carolyn Dettmer. He was a member of the West Citrus Elks, serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, he was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, and he was a member of the MadDawgs Golf Group of Sugarmill Wood Golf Club. He was a past board member of the Oak Village Civic Assoc and instrumental in organizing the neighbor watch program

He is survived by his wife of 22 yrs., Carolyn, two sons, William T. and Thomas, two grandchildren, a sister Betty Harke of Denver, CO., sister-in-law Marilene Nevins of Henderson, NV, his nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife Anne L. Ohlmeyer.

A service of remembrance will be held on August 1 at Brown's Funeral Home 5430 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, Fl. with visitation at 11 AM and service to follow at 12 noon with interment at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell on August 2 at 12 noon.

Special thanks to the staff of Superior Residences and Vitas Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Hospice or the Florida Sheriff's Ranch. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 5, 2019