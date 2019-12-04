|
William Paul (Bill) Schuessler died peacefully in his sleep at home on November 29th, 2019. He was born April 6, 1942 in Passaic, NJ to Chester & Maud (Ball) Schuessler. He went to school in E. Rutherford, NJ. He graduated from E. Rutherford High School, where he played basketball & football. He enlisted in the United States Air Force November 1960. He served at Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine, as an Air Traffic Controller. After mustering out he joined the FAA and served again as an Air Traffic Controller until 1974. He continued his education at Dowling College in Oakdale, L.I., NY, graduating in 1976. He then worked at Suffolk Federal Credit Union as Loan Manager until retiring in 1995. He and his wife, Pat, enjoyed traveling in their RV for many years. The family skied in New England. They moved to Sugarmill Woods in 1999. Bill & Pat sang in the choir of their church and The Sugarmill Chorale. Bill also sang in the Barbershop Chorus of the Highlands and was part of a quartet. Singing was an important part of his life. He always liked to garden both in Ridge LI, NY and at home in Sugarmill Woods. Golf was his passion. He was a loving husband, father & grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pat (Quinn); stepson Tom Neilson (Donna), son William Schuessler (Kelli), both of Long Island NY. Also survived by his grandchildren Kathleen Neilson Nguyen, Liam and Katy Schuessler. Survived by sister Helen Schuessler Leonard (Henry); niece Lyn Klenk, nephews Kenneth & Christoper Leonard; and many cousins in his large extended family.
Predeceased by 2 sisters: Ann Klenk (Tim) and Joan Cope (Nelson). Also predeceased by a grandson Brian Neilson.
Services to be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa FL 34448. The military service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell FL, 33513. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Community Food Bank - Citrus County, 5259 W Cardinal St. Bldg B., Homosassa, FL 34446, would be appreciated. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019