Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dorr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Peter Dorr


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Peter Dorr Obituary
William Peter Dorr of Homosassa, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL on January 12, 2020 at the age of 77. William was born in New London, CT on May 11, 1942 to the late William C. Dorr and Gertrude (Brodersen). He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was employed by General Dynamics for 37 years as a Design Supervisor. William made Citrus County, FL his home 10 years ago after relocating from Pine Island, FL and was a Parishioner of Shepherd in the Hills Episcopal Church in Lecanto. He had a passion for hot rods and loved working on and showing his cars at car shows and hanging out with his buddies, "The Geezers". William enjoyed working in the yard and soaking up the Florida sunshine. He was a Master Mason, Franklin Lodge #20 in Westerly, RI being his home lodge. William was also a member of the Inverness Elks Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Inverness Moose Lodge.
Those left to mourn William's passing include his daughter, Rachel Mutimer and her Partner, Roddy Doran of New Port Richey, FL; son, William P. Dorr, Jr. and his wife Dr. Jill Barton of Davie, FL; grandchildren: Megan, Vance, Alexandra and Will; and the mother of his children, Stacy Dorr of Hobe Sound, FL.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Reverend George A.M. Conger of Shepherd in the Hills Episcopal Church officiating followed by Masonic Funeral Rites by Masonic Memorial Lodge #914. Friends are invited to join William's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now