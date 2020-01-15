|
|
William Peter Dorr of Homosassa, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL on January 12, 2020 at the age of 77. William was born in New London, CT on May 11, 1942 to the late William C. Dorr and Gertrude (Brodersen). He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was employed by General Dynamics for 37 years as a Design Supervisor. William made Citrus County, FL his home 10 years ago after relocating from Pine Island, FL and was a Parishioner of Shepherd in the Hills Episcopal Church in Lecanto. He had a passion for hot rods and loved working on and showing his cars at car shows and hanging out with his buddies, "The Geezers". William enjoyed working in the yard and soaking up the Florida sunshine. He was a Master Mason, Franklin Lodge #20 in Westerly, RI being his home lodge. William was also a member of the Inverness Elks Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Inverness Moose Lodge.
Those left to mourn William's passing include his daughter, Rachel Mutimer and her Partner, Roddy Doran of New Port Richey, FL; son, William P. Dorr, Jr. and his wife Dr. Jill Barton of Davie, FL; grandchildren: Megan, Vance, Alexandra and Will; and the mother of his children, Stacy Dorr of Hobe Sound, FL.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Reverend George A.M. Conger of Shepherd in the Hills Episcopal Church officiating followed by Masonic Funeral Rites by Masonic Memorial Lodge #914. Friends are invited to join William's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020