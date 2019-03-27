Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Petruska. View Sign

William "Bill" Petruska, 80, of Citrus Hills, FL passed away on March 24, 2019 at The Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hernando, FL. Bill was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Michael and Tekla Petruska. He was the beloved husband of Jean for 58 years, brother of Olga Petruska, and brother-in-law of Ellen Hays. He was a devoted uncle to his nieces and nephew.

Bill graduated from Oliver High School in Pittsburgh, PA, he furthered his education at

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto. Reverend Father Jose Tejada will preside.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Scholastica Catholic Church, 4301 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, FL 34461 or to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. William "Bill" Petruska, 80, of Citrus Hills, FL passed away on March 24, 2019 at The Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hernando, FL. Bill was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Michael and Tekla Petruska. He was the beloved husband of Jean for 58 years, brother of Olga Petruska, and brother-in-law of Ellen Hays. He was a devoted uncle to his nieces and nephew.Bill graduated from Oliver High School in Pittsburgh, PA, he furthered his education at Penn State University in Pittsburgh. He worked as the plant chemist in the coatings division of Valspar in Pittsburgh. He retired as manager of quality control. Bill and his wife Jean retired to Citrus Hills in 2000. He was a member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, the Citrus Corvette Club and the Elks. He was an avid fan of the Steelers, NASCAR and antique cars. He had an exceptional passion for his "66" Corvette for which he took pride in winning numerous trophies at car shows. He also loved traveling, cruising, the wine country and Disney.A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto. Reverend Father Jose Tejada will preside.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Scholastica Catholic Church, 4301 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, FL 34461 or to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Penn State University Return to today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.