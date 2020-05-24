|
William Robert "Bob" Jackson, 85, of Inverness, FL passed away May 20, 2020 at Citrus Health & Rehab in Inverness. He was born in New Bedford, MA on July 3, 1934 to the late Albert and Theresa (Leland) Jackson. Bob was an electronics specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration and arrived in this area in 1990 coming from Miami, FL. He served our country in the U.S. Navy. Bob was Past Master of the Floral City Masonic Lodge # 133 F&AM, a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Ocala, the Panama Canal Zone Shrine, the Royal Order of Scotland, Past royal Patron Crystal Court #48, the Grand Royal Patron Order of Amaranth (state of Florida), the International Order of Rainbow Girls, and Chairman of Board Assembly #124.
Bob was preceded in death by one brother, Edmund Jackson, and one sister Eileen Racine. He is survived by his children, Robert Shaun Jackson and his wife Debbi of Jensen Beach, FL, Kelly DelVecchio of Indian Land, SC, his loving companion of over 20 years, Shirley Hall, and granddaughter Chelsea Jackson.
A Celebration of Life Gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 26, from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Afterwards, military honors will be rendered by VFW Post # 4337 of Inverness. Cremation with Care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2020