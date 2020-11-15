William Robert (Toby) Wing, age 99, Inverness, Fl passed away November 7, 2020 at Highland Place in Inverness under the loving care of the staff, his family and HPH Hospice.

Mr. Wing was born in Waterloo, IN on December 2, 1920 to the late Austin and Mary Wing.

He served as a Marine in the Occupation of Japan during WWII. In 2015 he participated in the Honor Flight for Veterans to Washington DC.

Following his time as a Marine, he joined AT&T, where he retired as an engineer after 37 years of service.

He and his wife came to Citrus County in 1984 from Clearwater, FL.

Mr. Wing is a descendent of the Rev. Bachelder and Debra Wing who emigrated from England on an old wine ship in 1632. Their ancestral home is now the Wing Family Fort House museum in Sandwich, MA.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Jonna Wing of Inverness, FL; son Michael and wife Susanne of Fremont, OH; grandchildren: Ryan and Ali Wing of Battleground, WA and Rachel and John Brink of Gibsonburg, OH; six great-grandchildren: Marley, Grace and Rex Wing and Isabel, Mason and Amelia Brink; and his good friend of many years, Laura.

He was preceded in death by Maxine Wing, his wife of 70 years, four brothers and seven sisters.

Also left with many memories of good times are his many friends from McDonald's of Inverness, where they met for breakfast for more than 30 years.

Burial will follow at a later date in the Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH. Cremation with care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory, Inverness, FL.

