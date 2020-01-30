|
|
William S. "Bill" Batterton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday January 26, 2020 at 12:30 AM. He was born on March 29, 1942 in Waterbury Connecticut to his father William Scott Batterton and Delta Grace Pearson Batterton of whom both preceded him in death. He graduated from Kaynor Technical High School in 1960 and attended Waterbury Gospel Hall where he received Jesus as his savior. Later he moved to Watertown Connecticut. There he worked for the Watertown and Southbury Police Departments. From there he went to work at the DMV which he ran and retired as a Lieutenant in 1993. He was very compassionate about his work. He was loved and respected by everyone. After retiring Bill moved to Florida and worked at Sears in Crystal River Mall as a Security Guard. That's where he met and fell in love with Pam. In 2002 he finally asked her out and after a two year courtship was married in 2004. First Baptist Church of Crystal River was there church home. Bill's best friend and co-worker Guy Reynolds, also from Connecticut was involved in Truck Stop Ministry and invited Bill to go with him. For 8 years he had been doing Truck Stop Ministry. He had gone to the meetings and through all the training but it wasn't until after he married Pam that he decided to sign the papers and make a commitment to become a Chaplain. Pam and Stephen joined him in his ministry. Bill did Truck Stop Ministry another 7 years until his health would no longer allow him to go. We are thankful for the lives that were saved and changed through his 15 years of dedication and love for the lost. Another love he had was spending time with his son Billy and the many years they fished together at Martha's Vineyard.
He is survived by his beloved wife of fifteen and a half years, Pam Batterton. Sons Billy Batterton, Jr (Kathleen), Byron Chadwick (Candie), Jonathan Chadwick (Alena), Stephen Chadwick (Laura. Daughters Kimberly Batterton Sterry (Roger), April Batterton Hurley (Aaron), Tristina Chadwick. Brothers Scott Batterton (Elizabeth), David Batterton,preceded him in death is his sister in law Anita. One sister also preceded him in death Clarissa Batterton. He had 19 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He had many nieces and nephews all of whom he deeply loved and cherished. Bill was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed but always in our hearts. The family would also like to reach out and thank each Doctor, PA, Nurses, and Aides on the Vitas Hospice team for all their love , care and support. They went above and beyond and became a part of our family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to Vitas Healthcare. A celebration of life service will be held February 1st at 10:30 AM at First Baptist Church of Crystal River, 700 N Citrus Avenue, Crystal River, FL 34428. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020