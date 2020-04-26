William S. (Barry) McCraw
Born June 30, 1931 in Sumrall Miss. passed March 29, 2020 in Hom-osassa Fl. Survived by his wife of 65 years Rachel, daughter Cindy Fleming Bradenton Fl., grandson Logan Fleming, wife Shannon, 2 daughters Ellie and Emma, granddaughter Avery Greene, husband Ben all of Bradenton Fl., sister Mollie Penrod of Ocean Springs Miss. Barry's wish was cremation with no funeral services instead a cookout party to celebrate his long full life. To be held later this year.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020