William "Bill" Donald Schlick, 57, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away September 30, 2020. Bill was born January 22, 1963 in Ashtabula, Ohio and had moved here 5 years ago from Allen, Kentucky upon retiring as an equipment operator in the coal mining industry. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, watching NASCAR, football, and especially watching the University of Kentucky Basketball. Go Wildcats!!! Bill loved the beach, spending time with his children, William "Billy" (Sheena) Schlick of Oil Springs, Kentucky and Nicole Marie (Brandon) Blackburn of Mount Olivet, Kentucky, parents, Robert A. Schlick, Sr. and Carlotta Schlick of Dunnellon, brothers, Robert A. (Patricia) Schlick, Jr. of Citrus Springs and Steven (Darlene) Schlick of Mentor-On-The-Lake, Ohio, grandchildren, Adam, Addison, and Weston, nephews, Scott Burnette and his fiancé Rachel and their children Kyliee and Stella, and nephew Johnathan Schlick and his child Kaden, and niece, Stacy (Jimmy) Rodriguez and their children McKenna, Aaron, Gabriella, and Luccas. Bill is also survived by his Fiance, Catherine Ramos Gamble.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.

