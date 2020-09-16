William "Paul" Taylor, 91 went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto Fl. Paul was the husband of Gloria Dean Patterson who lovingly stood by him for 66 years of marriage. Paul was born in Wellington Alabama on June 13, 1929. He graduated from Alexandria High School in 1947, after graduation he joined the US Navy and served 2 years during the Korean war. Paul was employed by General Motors Cadillac Division for 33 years as a machine repairman. In 1974 Paul attended Henry Ford Community College and received his associate degree. He was a member of Gilead Baptist Church for 29 years where he taught 9th grade boys. He served as a deacon and also coached both softball and basketball teams. Paul came to know the Lord as his personal savior as a young boy. Paul loved all sports especially Alabama football and he played softball until his sixties. He also loved reading his Bible, his pugs, and messing around in his garden, but most of all he loved helping others. He had the biggest Servant's Heart. After retiring to Florida he became an avid golfer and won a 1st place trophy. Paul was also a member of the Trinity Baptist Church for 13 years and loved serving as a deacon and loved his church family.
Paul is survived by his wife Gloria, two daughters Lynne Stewart and Janet (Charles) Goley, 6 Grandchildren Heather (Jermaine) Lipscomb, Ryan (Julliane) Stewart, Sarai Goley, Paul (Harmony) Goley, Seth Goley, Michael Stewart, 6 Great grandsons Austin, Zachary, Landon, Ethan, Kiele, Declan and 1 Great great grand daughter Saelah. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Elizabeth Taylor, 1 brother Ferrel, 4 sisters Jean, Jo, Sue and Yvonne, son in law Gary Stewart and 2 great grandchildren Ashley and Bryce.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Pastor Jerry Bloxton officiating. Interment will take place at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, FL. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hope Children's Home at 11415 Hope International Drive, Tampa Florida 33625.