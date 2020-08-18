1/1
William Taylor "Will" Bryant Jr.
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Will" Taylor Bryant Jr., 41, passed away in Houston, TX on August 3, 2020. Will was born on August 28, 1978 to William Bryant Sr of Citrus Springs, FL and Cheryl Cannon Bryant of Durango, CO. He is survived by both parents and his loving wife, Lazetta Bryant, his daughter, Jade Bryant and his son, William "Tre" Bryant III. Will is also survived by his brothers Chris (Elaine) of New York City, Jamie (Amy) of Magnolia, TX, and Robert (Christi) of Citrus Springs, FL. Will was born in Slidell, Louisiana but spent most of his adult life in Texas and Oklahoma. A special internet service will be held on August 28, 2020 at the William Taylor Bryant Jr Memorial Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved