William "Will" Taylor Bryant Jr., 41, passed away in Houston, TX on August 3, 2020. Will was born on August 28, 1978 to William Bryant Sr of Citrus Springs, FL and Cheryl Cannon Bryant of Durango, CO. He is survived by both parents and his loving wife, Lazetta Bryant, his daughter, Jade Bryant and his son, William "Tre" Bryant III. Will is also survived by his brothers Chris (Elaine) of New York City, Jamie (Amy) of Magnolia, TX, and Robert (Christi) of Citrus Springs, FL. Will was born in Slidell, Louisiana but spent most of his adult life in Texas and Oklahoma. A special internet service will be held on August 28, 2020 at the William Taylor Bryant Jr Memorial Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store