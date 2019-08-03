|
|
William "Billy" Warren Nero, 76 of Homosassa, FL passed away Monday July 29, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and Hospice. He was born February 17, 1943 in Waverly, NY to Thelma and Edward Lawrence Nero and came to this area in 1972.
Mr. Nero was a truck driver for the Citrus County Public Works Department and retired from there after 30 plus years of service. He attended Nature Coast Church in Homosassa and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janice and his brother Edward L. "Junior" Nero.
He is survived by his son, Lawrence W. Nero (Nikki Smith), a daughter Tammy L. Bagley (Mike) both of Homosassa, FL, sisters; Charlotte Tice (Chuck) of Horseheads, NY and Janet Howard (Fran) of Homosassa, FL, grandchildren; Michael and Becky Bagley, Steven Nero, Ashton and Dereck Thayer, Kaitlyn Pike, Monica Pettis and David Davis, great-grandchildren; Autumn Lynn Nero, Tajenya Jones and Skyla Benjamin.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday August 17th at Nature Coast Church in Homosassa. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019