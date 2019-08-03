|
William "Bill" Whitman Stein, age 85, of Inverness, FL passed away at his home while surrounded by his loving family on July 30, 2019. Bill was born to the late E. Russell and Kathryn (Murrin) Stein on March 17, 1934 in Martins Ferry, OH. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. Bill shared 65 years of loving marriage with his wife Nancy (Johnston) Stein. He and Nancy made Citrus County their home in 1996 after relocating from Winter Park, FL and owned and operated Advantage Printing in Inverness. A Christian by faith, he was a faithful and active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness. Bill loved going to church and rarely missed a Sunday service. He also enjoyed getting together with his neighbors for their weekly "Monday Night Breaks" to socialize and play cards. Bill also loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his loving wife Nancy, those left to mourn Bill's passing include his daughters: Dana Rodriguez (Zoilo) of Inverness, FL, Debra Deutsch (Mark) of Anderson, SC, Diana Hoelle (Christopher) of Jacksonville, FL, Donna Mojica (Jimmy) of Sanford, NC; sister, June Lucas of The Villages, FL; grandchildren: Billy, Nicholas, Leah, Kayla, Joseph, James, Jacob; and great grandchildren: Valerie and Skylar.
Per Bill's request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to First Presbyterian Church of Inverness would be appreciated. Checks should be mailed to: 206 Washington Avenue, Inverness, FL 34450. Please indicate in the memo line the donation is in memory of Bill Stein. Arrangements by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019