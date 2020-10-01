1/1
Willie Cleveland Sr.
Mr. Willie Cleveland Sr., 86 of Crystal River, Florida passed away on September 28, 2020.
He is survived by 4 Children, Willie Cleveland (Sylria), Lewis Cleveland (Mary), Diane Atkins (Samuel), Patricia Cleveland Roka (Lewis) and Valeri Cleveland (Undrell). 28 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
The celebration of Life for Mr. Cleveland will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, 11am at Independent House of God Church of The Living God, 557 NE 2nd Ave. Crystal, Fl., and the Wake will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Independent House of God Church of The Living God from 6-7 and one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in the Crystal River Community Cemetery, Crystal River, Florida.
Services are under the Professional Care of:
Carnegie Funeral Home
(217 SE 4th Ave.)
Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting Memories and Love'

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2020.
