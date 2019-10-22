|
Wilma C. Moll, age 96, of Lecanto FL. passed peacefully early Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019. Wilma was dearly loved by her husband Robert F. Moll Jr. of 75 years; daughters Virginia Meals and Linda Helms; grandchildren Greg Elliott, Scott Meals, Diane and John Vigliotti; great-grandchildren Blaze Elliott, Keaton Elliott and Samantha Meals; a brother Azzie Cox, as well as her late sister Nellie Stanley. Wilma devoted her time to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. The memories she made with her family were everything to her. "And memory is one gift of God that death cannot destroy."
Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 between 6:00 and 8:00 PM at Wilder Funeral Home in Homosassa, FL. Services will be at 10:30 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Wilder Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Koch of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park. www.wilderfuneral.com
"Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I'll miss you until we meet again."
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019